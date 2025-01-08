Rosenworcel Appoints Eight to Serve on USAC Board

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025—Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel named eight to serve as members to the Universal Service Administrative Company Board of Directors in December. The new board will meet for the first time on Jan. 28.

Four of the appointed members are incumbents nominated for another term, while the other four – Anisa Green, Dan Kettwich, David Schuler, and Brian Dalhover – will serve on the board for the first time.

USAC, the non-profit organization responsible for administering the FCC’s $8.1 billion Universal Service Fund, had a challenging 2024.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit decided in July 2024 that the USF’s funding mechanism may violate provisions of the U.S. Constitution, mainly concerning how taxes and fees are collected and used. The Supreme Court is set to review that decision this spring.

The USAC Board of Directors consists of 20 telecommunications experts who provide guidance on managing the broadband fund.

The eight new and re-appointed members, representing rural stakeholders from schools to healthcare providers to interexchange carriers, will have to grapple with potential USF reforms if the Supreme Court upholds the Fifth Circuit’s ruling.

Following is the list of Rosenworcel’s USAC leadership appointments: