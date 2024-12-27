A Year of Challenges for the Universal Service Fund
In 2024, USF encountered widespread calls for reforms to ensure its sustainability and effectiveness.
Jericho Casper
WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2024 – The $8.1 billion Universal Service Fund faced a year of challenges in 2024 triggered by a court decision that could require a new law by Congress to reverse.
Established by Congress in 1996 to support broadband access in high-cost rural areas and connect schools and libraries nationwide, the USF has been at the center of legal battles, congressional debates, and calls for significant structural reform.
In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit declared, in a 9 to 7 en banc decision, that the USF’s funding mechanism unconstitutional in a potentially consequential case brought by Consumers’ Research. The ruling has thrown the future of the fund into uncertainty, with its legality now set to be reviewed by the Supreme Court in the spring of 2025.
Circuit Judge James C. Ho was in the majority. But, in a concurrence, he stressed his concern that the FCC and the Universal Service Administrative Company had been exercising taxing power vested in Congress by the Constitution: "The threats to democracy presented by the administrative state are not inadvertent, but intentional – a deliberate design to turn consent of the governed into an illusion. If you believe in democracy, then you should oppose an administrative state that shields government action from accountability to the people."
“This decision is misguided and wrong,” Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in response to the decision. “It upends decades of bipartisan support for FCC programs that help communications reach the most rural and least-connected households in our country, as well as hospitals, schools, and libraries nationwide.”