Sen. Cantwell Unveils Six-Point Plan to Govern Frontier AI

The proposal calls for stronger federal oversight of Artificial Intelligence systems

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Sen. Cantwell Unveils Six-Point Plan to Govern Frontier AI
Sen. Maria Cantwell’s framework would impose new safety, testing and disclosure rules on the developers of frontier AI systems.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2026 - A leading Senate Democrat is calling for strict artificial intelligence control to protect the public from preventable harms.

 Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, has released a comprehensive governance framework for “frontier” artificial intelligence systems, calling for enforceable federal safety standards, continuous independent testing and strict accountability for developers. 

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