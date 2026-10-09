Sen. Cantwell Unveils Six-Point Plan to Govern Frontier AI
The proposal calls for stronger federal oversight of Artificial Intelligence systems
Akshaya Krishnan
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2026 - A leading Senate Democrat is calling for strict artificial intelligence control to protect the public from preventable harms.
Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, has released a comprehensive governance framework for “frontier” artificial intelligence systems, calling for enforceable federal safety standards, continuous independent testing and strict accountability for developers.
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