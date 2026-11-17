WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2026 – Republican appropriators in the Senate included $96 million for broadband programs in their 2027 funding bill for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee released text of the legislation last week. The government will run out of money on Dec. 11, and it's possible Congress will have to pass a stopgap measure rather than clear fiscal year 2027 funding bills.