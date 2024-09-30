Senate Passes Capito’s Rural Broadband Protection Bill

WASHINGTON, Sep. 30, 2024 - Legislation designed to protect the financial integrity of a major broadband subsidy program took a step forward last week, according to Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

The Rural Broadband Protection Act sponsored by Capito passed the Senate on Thursday by unanimous vote, the lawmaker said in a press release.

Capito’s bill would require a more thorough vetting and verification process for Internet service providers that seek to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s multibillion-dollar High-Cost program.