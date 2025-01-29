Senators Propose Telecom Bill Targeting Foreign Adversaries

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 – Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., introduced legislation Monday that would require the Federal Communications Commission to disclose licenses, authorizations, or other grants of authority held by companies of foreign adversarial countries in the telecommunications market.

Senators Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., joined Fischer as cosponsors of the Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act, or FACT, according to a press release from Fischer’s senate website on Monday.

“Authoritarian regimes like China and Russia are actively working to undermine the security of our domestic communications. My bill will better position the FCC to evaluate the risks foreign ties pose to America’s national security so that we can respond to these network infrastructure threats,” Fischer said.

Sen. Cornyn issued a similar statement: “It’s no secret that foreign adversaries threaten our national security by exploiting both legal and illegal access to technology and communication infrastructure,” he said.

The U.S. currently considers six countries to be a threat to national security: China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.

While Congress already prohibits the FCC from granting licenses or authorizations to foreign entities from these countries, the FACT Act would take that one step further and target foreign actors granted authority before Congress instituted that limitation.

“Some entities with ties to adversarial foreign governments continue to hold certain approvals. As a result, more transparency is necessary,” the release said.