WASHINGTON Nov. 19, 2026 — Seven internet service providers have signed agreements to offer broadband service over a publicly owned fiber network in rural California, giving residents and businesses more choices as the network prepares to launch in 2027.

The Golden State Connect Authority announced Wednesday that XMission, Fusion Networks, ETS Telecommunications, IntelliPop, OM Networks, Advanced Stream and SumoFiber will provide service over its Golden State Fiber network.