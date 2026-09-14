Shentel CEO, Bucking the Trend, Says His ISP Does Not Need Mobile Service

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Immobile: From Charter and Comcast to Mediacom and Cable One, cable operators big and small are pairing broadband service with mobile phone plans to keep customers from defecting. Actually, it is on the unusual side for a cable broadband ISP not to have a wireless option these days. So why is Shentel, a company with deep wireless roots, bucking the trend? “We don’t offer mobile service. We don’t feel like we need to offer mobile service,” Shentel CEO Ed McKay said. “Our sales team is not telling us that they need that to be effective selling, and believe me, they would scream if they thought they needed that as a product.” (More after paywall)

From left: Shentel CEO Ed McKay and Citi TMT analysts Michael Rollins and Roberta Versiani