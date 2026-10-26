Starlink Lifts Restrictions on Ukraine, President Zelensky Says

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LEO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said restrictions affecting low-Earth orbit communications support for Ukraine’s military have been resolved, with Starlink and Starshield services restored to previous operating speeds. “The most important thing today is that Starlink and Starshield operations have been restored to the speeds we had before the restrictions,” Zelensky wrote on Oct. 24 on his X feed. Starlink CEO Elon Musk addressed the issue several hours later. “Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” he said to his 241 million followers on X. “Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week.” (More after paywall).