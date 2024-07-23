Sign in Subscribe
Briefs

Summit Broadband Launches 400 Gbps Service

The ISP provided an entertainment company with two 400 Gbps circuits for an aggregate 800 Gbps capacity.

Photo of Saham Ali, executive vice president of technology at Falcon's Beyond

July 23, 2024 – Fiber optic provider Summit Broadband announced the launch of its 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) service for Falcon’s Beyond Global, an entertainment company on July 16.

Falcon’s Beyond, founded in 2000, is a themed entertainment company specializing in the design, creation, and operation of immersive guest experiences. Their portfolio spans diverse venues including theme parks, museums, zoos, aquariums, and themed restaurants and shops worldwide.

The company recently expanded its facilities to accommodate its growth, which includes a data center with high-performance servers and storage systems for content creation. The data center requires the lowest latency network to power, said the press release.

Florida-based Summit Broadband provided two 400 Gbps circuits to connect Falcon’s Beyond’s data center with its home office "for an aggregate throughput of 800 Gbps," said the press release. 

"This high-bandwidth solution ensures business continuity by providing redundancy and high availability," read the press release, adding that all solutions are powered by Ciena's Wave Server technology.

"We needed a future-proof solution to support our company’s unprecedented level of growth in projects around the world," said Saham Ali, executive vice president of technology at Falcon's Beyond.

