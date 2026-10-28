Earnings

T-Mobile Posts ‘Industry Leading’ Fixed Wireless, Postpaid Phone Adds

Deutsche Telekom reportedly backed off plans to merge with the company for the time being

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
T-Mobile Posts ‘Industry Leading’ Fixed Wireless, Postpaid Phone Adds
Screenshot of outgoing T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik during the company's earnings call Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2026 – T-Mobile reported “industry leading” net additions for fixed wireless broadband and postpaid phone lines, executives said on the company’s earnings call Wednesday.

The company stopped reporting subscribers for each of its services this year, focusing instead on accounts.

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Earnings T-Mobile Srini Gopalan Peter Osvaldik Verizon AT&T Craig Moffett SpaceX

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