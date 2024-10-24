T-Mobile Says New Fixed Wireless Subs Coming From Cable ISPs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 – T-Mobile's growing fixed wireless access business is coming primarily at the expense of one competitor: cable broadband Internet Service Providers.

“The majority [of fixed wireless subscribers] come from cable [and] existing T-Mobile customers,” T-Mobile President and CEO Mike Sievert said Wednesday in a third quarter report to Wall Street analysts streamed live on YouTube.

The company added 415,000 fixed wireless broadband subscribers in the third quarter, up from 406,000 in the second.

“One of the things that gives us a lot of confidence here is that people just love this product. This is the highest Net Promoter Score, by some measures, product in the country,” Sievert said.

The net promoter score is a research question asked to consumers asking them to rate the likelihood that they would recommend a company or service to a friend or colleague.