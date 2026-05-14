Treasury Extends Capital Projects Fund Deadline for Broadband Builds

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 - The Treasury Department is allowing recipients of a $10 billion pandemic-era broadband program to request a six-month extension for projects facing construction delays.

Recipients of the Capital Projects Fund can now seek extensions through June 30, 2027, instead of the previous Dec. 31, 2026 deadline. Extension requests must be submitted by July 31.

The decision follows a March request from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association seeking a one-year blanket extension for CPF recipients and sub-recipients. The group cited permitting delays, slow state-level rollouts, material shortages, and natural disasters disrupting construction timelines.