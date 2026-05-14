Treasury Extends Capital Projects Fund Deadline for Broadband Builds
Recipients can request a six-month extension after citing permitting delays, material shortages, and weather disruptions.
Recipients can request a six-month extension after citing permitting delays, material shortages, and weather disruptions.
Communities see setbacks in broadband access a year after funding loss.
Median usage for fiber subscribers is triple that of cable's DOCSIS platform, report says.
The order eliminating 386 wireline rules is scheduled to take effect June 15.
Rural carriers urged the agency to take up a rulemaking on the MVNO marketplace.