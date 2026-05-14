Funding

Treasury Extends Capital Projects Fund Deadline for Broadband Builds

Recipients can request a six-month extension after citing permitting delays, material shortages, and weather disruptions.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Treasury Extends Capital Projects Fund Deadline for Broadband Builds
Photo of Louis Finkel, senior vice president of government relations at the NRECA. 

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 - The Treasury Department is allowing recipients of a $10 billion pandemic-era broadband program to request a six-month extension for projects facing construction delays.

Recipients of the Capital Projects Fund can now seek extensions through June 30, 2027, instead of the previous Dec. 31, 2026 deadline. Extension requests must be submitted by July 31.

The decision follows a March request from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association seeking a one-year blanket extension for CPF recipients and sub-recipients. The group cited permitting delays, slow state-level rollouts, material shortages, and natural disasters disrupting construction timelines.

Post tagged in
Funding Treasury CPF Louis Finkel Plumas Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative Plumas Sierra Telecommunications JCE Co-op Shelby Electric Cooperative Jesse Shekleton Rural Josh Shallenberger NRECA

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