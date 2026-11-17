WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (AP) — The Trump administration on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use U.S. chips to train their best artificial intelligence models.

Last week, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO following scrutiny of his ties to a Chinese executive who used to lead Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of U.S. export controls. The company provides computing power to Chinese companies using chips housed in Southeast Asian data centers, including facilities in Malaysia.