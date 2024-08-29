U.S.,Canada Sign Agreement to Strengthen Cross-Border Privacy

WASHINGTON, August 29, 2024 – The United States and Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday to enhance information sharing and enforcement cooperation between their respective communications and privacy regulators: the Federal Communications Commission and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada.

The MOU underscored the shared commitment of both nations to protect consumer privacy in the digital age. The agreement aimed to bolster cross-border enforcement efforts, ensuring that telecommunications carriers handling vast amounts of users’ personal data adhere to stringent privacy and cybersecurity standards.

“A top priority for the FCC is ensuring protection of consumer privacy, data protection and cybersecurity. This is especially important in today’s world, where access to consumers’ personal information is not limited by devices, or borders,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a prepared statement. “It is through strategic partnerships like these that our efforts to protect consumers and their personal information are strengthened even more.”

This MOU emphasized mutual assistance and the exchange of knowledge and expertise, rather than just data sharing. It called for broader cooperation, including sharing complaints, providing investigative assistance, and participating in bilateral meetings and training programs.

While the participants have determined that the current circumstances do not warrant a separate data-sharing arrangement due to anticipated limited exchange of personal data, they remain open to revisiting the idea as needed.

“In a world where information flows transcend borders and jurisdictions, information sharing and enforcement cooperation with international partners is essential to protecting individuals’ fundamental right to privacy,” said Canada's Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne.