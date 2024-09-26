Vermont Seeking Feedback on BEAD Draft Plan

WASHINGTON, Sep. 26, 2024 - The state of Vermont is seeking public comment on its plan to help broadband providers apply for Internet network deployment grants under a federal program. The Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration has earmarked $228.9 million in broadband grants for Vermont.

The Vermont Community Broadband Board requested comments on a draft of its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program Request for Applications. Comments are due by Oct. 8, 2024.

The state’s draft RFA was designed to provide guidance for providers hoping to engage with the BEAD program . Vermont officials said that they expected to make changes to the draft RFA after the NTIA added new instructions regarding BEAD final proposals.

Vermont’s broadband office also planned to hold a training webinar on the RFA and the BEAD process in order to better prepare providers to integrate with the BEAD program.

According to the state’s request for comments on its draft RFA, any questions and feedback posed to the broadband office will help to ensure that any information or assistance provided to BEAD participants was effective and targeted.