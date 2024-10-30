Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Corning Plant in Michigan to Promote CHIPS Act

MIDLAND, Mich., Oct. 29, 2024 – Vice President Kamala Harris toured Corning Incorporated’s Hemlock Semiconductor facility on Monday, Oct. 28, accompanied by U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee and Corning Chairman and CEO Wendell Weeks.

Harris, who is campaigning with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, used the visit to highlight the importance of high-skilled manufacturing jobs. She emphasized her commitment to expanding the American workforce.

At about 1:49 p.m., Harris arrived and greeted employees wearing hard hats before beginning the tour. “Let’s see what I’ve been reading about,” Harris remarked as she approached the production area.

At one point, she was warned by an employee not to touch the sharp materials on display, to which she responded with a laugh, “OK, I won’t touch that.”

During the tour, Harris asked questions about the manufacturing processes, including details on materials that the facility produces and the techniques involved. She expressed particular interest in an “inket” device and described the process as similar to pulling taffy.

As she moved through the facility, Harris emphasized the significance of the skills required for these jobs, which she later addressed in her public remarks.

Harris addressed workers, thanking them for their contributions and advocating for accessible pathways to high-skilled positions that do not necessarily require a college degree.

“We need to get in front of this idea that high-skilled jobs require a college degree. It’s just not true,” she said.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris tours the Hemlock Semiconductor Next-Generation Finishing facility in Hemlock, Mich., Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, by Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Harris added that if elected, she would review federal jobs to assess which ones could drop college degree requirements.

With the election eight days away, Harris drew a clear distinction between the Biden-Harris administration’s approach to American industry and that of former President Donald Trump.

She criticized Trump’s decision to sell advanced chips to China, stating it was not aligned with America’s security priorities. Harris also spoke against Trump’s stance on the CHIPS Act, which she credited with strengthening domestic semiconductor production.

Harris concluded her remarks by recognizing the workforce’s role in advancing U.S. industry and innovation.

“You are a source of my optimism and also my ambition about what we are capable of,” she said. Her address concluded at 2:47 p.m., and her motorcade departed five minutes later.

This article was written by Dave Clark, Editor, Midland Daily News, and was published on Oct. 28, 2024. It is reprinted with permission. Tarini Parti, a Politics Reporter for The Wall Street Journal, contributed to this report.