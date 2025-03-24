Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Breakfast on April 9, 2025 - Precision Agriculture and Connectivity

Join us as we explore the opportunities and challenges at the intersection of broadband and agriculture.

Connectivity is revolutionizing modern farming, with precision agriculture relying on real-time data to optimize crop management, reduce resource waste, and increase yields. However, gaps in broadband access remain a major barrier to fully realizing these benefits. How can expanded broadband infrastructure support the adoption of precision agriculture technologies? What role do satellite, fixed wireless, and fiber networks play in bridging the connectivity gap for rural farms? Join us as we explore the opportunities and challenges at the intersection of broadband and agriculture.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

