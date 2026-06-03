Spectrum

First FCC Spectrum Auction in Four Year Brings in $54 Million on Day One

Is SpaceX or EchoStar joining the carriers in bidding?

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
First FCC Spectrum Auction in Four Year Brings in $54 Million on Day One
Photo of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on March 27, 2026 by Gabriela Passos/AP

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – The first spectrum auction by the Federal Communications Commission in four years began Tuesday, and the results were so-so.

The first day of bidding in the AWS-3 re-auction brought in $54 million, the FCC said.

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Spectrum AWS-3 Brendan Carr FCC Echostar SpaceX Sam McHugh David Barden

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