SpaceX Removing Gas Turbines from Mississippi Data Center
The decision comes amid ongoing lawsuits and a top House Democrat letter to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Abby Larkin
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, August 3, 2026 – SpaceXAI is removing 69 gas-powered turbines from data center facilities’ power plants in Southhaven, Miss., as the company faces pushback from a high-ranking House Democrat.
In a July 30 statement, SpaceXAI said, “We have entered into an agreed order with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality establishing a fixed removal timeline for all 69 of the temporary, mobile turbines that currently power our facility in Southhaven, Mississippi.”