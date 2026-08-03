SpaceX Removing Gas Turbines from Mississippi Data Center

WASHINGTON, August 3, 2026 – SpaceXAI is removing 69 gas-powered turbines from data center facilities’ power plants in Southhaven, Miss., as the company faces pushback from a high-ranking House Democrat.

In a July 30 statement , SpaceXAI said, “We have entered into an agreed order with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality establishing a fixed removal timeline for all 69 of the temporary, mobile turbines that currently power our facility in Southhaven, Mississippi.”