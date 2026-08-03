Data Center

SpaceX Removing Gas Turbines from Mississippi Data Center

The decision comes amid ongoing lawsuits and a top House Democrat letter to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

3 min read
SpaceX Removing Gas Turbines from Mississippi Data Center
Photo of Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. from April 2026 by Jaquelyn Martin/AP.

WASHINGTON, August 3, 2026 – SpaceXAI is removing 69 gas-powered turbines from data center facilities’ power plants in Southhaven, Miss., as the company faces pushback from a high-ranking House Democrat.

In a July 30 statement, SpaceXAI said, “We have entered into an agreed order with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality establishing a fixed removal timeline for all 69 of the temporary, mobile turbines that currently power our facility in Southhaven, Mississippi.”

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Data Center Colossus 1 Colossus 2 Elon Musk Frank Pallone Jr. SpaceXAI Southaven Memphis Mississippi NAACP Environmental Law Center Clean Air Act Tennessee SpaceX

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