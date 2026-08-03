Ohio Invests $20 Million in Statewide Broadband Expansion Program

WASHINGTON, August 3, 2026 – Ohio is investing $20 million to expand the state’s broadband infrastructure across 15 counties.

On July 30, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), along with BroadbandOhio, announced the $20 million in funding will go to Com Net Inc., an Ohio-based broadband provider, to construct a fiber network that spans Ohio from East to West through BroadbandOhio’s Route 30 Middle-Mile Infrastructure Project.