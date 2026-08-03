Ohio

Ohio Invests $20 Million in Statewide Broadband Expansion Program

Com Net Inc. will construct a fiber network that spans 15 counties.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Ohio Invests $20 Million in Statewide Broadband Expansion Program
Photo of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) speaking at a National Governors Association event in Washington in Feb. 2026, by Allison Robbert/AP.

WASHINGTON, August 3, 2026 – Ohio is investing $20 million to expand the state’s broadband infrastructure across 15 counties.

On July 30, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), along with BroadbandOhio, announced the $20 million in funding will go to Com Net Inc., an Ohio-based broadband provider, to construct a fiber network that spans Ohio from East to West through BroadbandOhio’s Route 30 Middle-Mile Infrastructure Project.

CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
CTA Image

Learn about "Broadband and AI in the Next Congress" at the National Press Club on December 1, 2026

Broadband & AI in the Next Congress
Post tagged in
Ohio Mike DeWine BroadbandOhio Lydia Maihalik U.S. Route 30 Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base Com Net Inc

Read more

Popular Tags

Bruce Kushnick: An Open Letter Calling for a Debate with the Group Digital Progress FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Federal Broadband Funding Is Expanding Coverage and Competition BEAD Lawmakers Want FCC, NTIA to Protect Wi-Fi at WRC NTIA Verizon Fiber Expanding as Bain, Tillman Invest $1.5 Billion in Eaton Infrastructure EchoStar’s Hughes Files for Bankruptcy AT&T