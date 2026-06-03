Spectrum Expands Service in Southeastern Ohio
The company connected more than 20,000 Ohio homes in March 2026.
Lincoln Patience
— 1 min read
WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 — Spectrum announced continued expansion of its rural broadband services in southeastern Ohio, calling the work “significant progress.”
“Our teams continue to refine our rural construction process, learning from every buildout and accelerating the pace at which we connect homes and businesses,” Area Vice President Jesse Femyer said in a May 27 press release.