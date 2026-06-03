Briefs

Spectrum Expands Service in Southeastern Ohio

The company connected more than 20,000 Ohio homes in March 2026.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Spectrum Expands Service in Southeastern Ohio
Photo of a Spectrum utility worker, provided by the company.

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 — Spectrum announced continued expansion of its rural broadband services in southeastern Ohio, calling the work “significant progress.”

“Our teams continue to refine our rural construction process, learning from every buildout and accelerating the pace at which we connect homes and businesses,” Area Vice President Jesse Femyer said in a May 27 press release

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Briefs Community Broadband Spectrum Communications Jesse Femyer Charter Communications Ohio Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Broadband Line Extension program

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