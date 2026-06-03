Arkansas County’s Data Center Moratorium Failed Over Vote Miscount

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – Pulaski County in Arkansas proposed a yearlong moratorium on data center development but it will not take effect after officials determined the vote had been miscounted.

The Pulaski County Quorum Court initially appeared to approve the emergency ordinance last week, but County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth later said the measure received only eight votes in favor, short of the 10 needed for passage. The original count showed the ordinance receiving exactly 10 votes.