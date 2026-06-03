Data Center

Arkansas County’s Data Center Moratorium Failed Over Vote Miscount

Pulaski’s moratorium fell short of the two-thirds threshold for emergency ordinances.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

2 min read
Arkansas County’s Data Center Moratorium Failed Over Vote Miscount
Photo of Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock by Daniel Schwen.

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – Pulaski County in Arkansas proposed a yearlong moratorium on data center development but it will not take effect after officials determined the vote had been miscounted. 

The Pulaski County Quorum Court initially appeared to approve the emergency ordinance last week, but County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth later said the measure received only eight votes in favor, short of the 10 needed for passage. The original count showed the ordinance receiving exactly 10 votes.

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Data Center Arkansas Terri Hollingsworth Pulaski County Thomas Nesel Phil Stowers AVAIO Denver Minneapolis

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