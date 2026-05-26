Data Center

Minneapolis Approves Six Month Moratorium on Large Data Centers

The temporary ban gives time for city officials to review impact on local infrastructure.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
Minneapolis Approves Six Month Moratorium on Large Data Centers
Photo of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

May 26, 2026 – Minneapolis has enacted a six-month moratorium on certain new data center developments after the City Council voted 8-5 Thursday.

The moratorium will halt approvals while officials study the facilities’ potential effects on energy consumption, water use, noise and neighborhood impacts.

The measure applies to proposed data centers larger than 350,000 square feet, while allowing smaller facilities to continue moving forward throughout the city’s downtown core.

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