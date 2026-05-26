Iranian State Media Reports Potential End to Regime-Imposed Internet Blackout
The measure would lift state restrictions on international internet access.
The measure would lift state restrictions on international internet access.
The temporary ban gives time for city officials to review impact on local infrastructure.
Verizon and New York are also at odds on state jurisdiction over copper retirement.
The bill will ban hidden fees and surcharges, increasing price transparency.
T-Mobile also said ‘frontline employees remain an essential’ as it moves customer interactions to its T-Life app.