Free Speech

Iranian State Media Reports Potential End to Regime-Imposed Internet Blackout

The measure would lift state restrictions on international internet access.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

Iranian State Media Reports Potential End to Regime-Imposed Internet Blackout
Photo of Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian speaking on July 6, 2024, after the Iranian presidential elections (Vahid Salemi/AP).

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2026 — Iran’s Communications Ministry has announced the reopening of Iran’s international internet access after a state-imposed blackout of almost three months.

A May 25 report cited an order from Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian lifting the blackout, as reported by Reuters.

Most Iranians are now back online after 87 days of no internet access, according to internet monitor NetBlocks. 

Post tagged in
Free Speech Iran Iran War Masoud Pezeshkian NetBlocks

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Seeking Comment on AT&T’s California Preemption Request FCC Pope Calls for Robust Regulation of AI in Manifesto that Ponders Future of Humanity Broadband's Impact Gigi Sohn: The Town BEAD Forgot BEAD Luján, Matsui Introduce Bill to Fund Digital Literacy NTIA FCC Seeking Comment on AT&T’s California Preemption Request Infrastructure FCC Seeking Comment on AT&T’s California Preemption Request AT&T
#if @member /if