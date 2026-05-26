Junk Fee Ban Bill Headed to Gov. Pritzker’s Desk for Signature

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 – Illinois lawmakers passed the Junk Fee Ban Act on Thursday to increase price transparency by banning hidden fees and surcharges. The bill is now headed to Gov. JB Pritzker’s (D) desk for his signature.

Junk fees are hidden fees that are tacked on by companies when purchasing a product or service. These are often add-ons that lack clear disclosure and can impact the total cost. The Illinois law is designed to get rid of these fees.

The bill makes it unlawful for any business to advertise products without disclosing the fees or surcharges upfront. The bill passed through the state legislature with bipartisan support , passing the House 77-18 and the Senate 46-12. Now, it is headed to the governor’s office for his signature.

The Junk Fee Ban Act covers most businesses and providers, but there are a few exceptions. Broadband and satellite providers are exempt if they comply with federal pricing regulations. These companies already are subject to regulations from the Federal Communications Commission, so they are already subject to pricing transparency rules.

“Illinois consumers have been nickel-and-dimed out of thousands of dollars per year by unnecessary and deceptive junk fees. I am proud that the Illinois General Assembly has passed the Junk Fee Ban Legislation to put money back in the pockets of families and establish fair, honest pricing,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in a press release on May 20.

The bill is part of a legislative initiative from the Governor’s 2026 State of the Address. Pritzker noted he is grateful for all the work that has been done to craft and support the bill, and he looks forward to signing it into law.