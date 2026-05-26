Big Tech Harvests $831,000 in Lifetime Value From Average American User

The foundation stresses consumers should decide whether their data is shared.

May 26, 2026 – The Web3 Foundation released a report Monday finding that major technology and artificial intelligence companies generate nearly $831,500 in commercial value from the average American internet user over the course of their digital lifetime.

Even under the most conservative assumptions, the report estimates companies derive approximately $288,969 in value from an individual American user.

The Switzerland-based Web3 Foundation argues that personal data, online behavior, and AI-generated insights have become some of the most valuable assets in the modern digital economy, often without users fully understanding how that information is monetized.

Researchers examined 150 companies drawn from the first 100 firms in the 2025 Forbes Global 2000 ranking and all companies included in the 2026 Forbes AI 50 list.

Of those, 129 met the report’s criteria for “Big Data” companies. The group included 65 AI-focused firms, 31 advertising-supported platforms, 14 hardware-bundled technology companies and 19 data brokers.

Among the companies specifically cited were Amazon, Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft, and Meta. The report estimates some of these firms generate up to $1,000 annually from a single internet user through advertising, subscriptions, data analytics, AI services and related business activities.

“For too long, the internet has operated on an implicit bargain that users do not fully understand: convenience in exchange for surveillance,” said Gavin Wood, Founder of the Web3 Foundation. “The modern digital economy is powered by human data, yet the people generating that value have little visibility, control or participation in the upside.”