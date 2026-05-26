MPA Pushes Back Against Canada's Changes to the Online Streaming Act

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 – The Motion Picture Association is strongly against the Canadian broadcasting regulator’s decision to require large global streaming companies to give more of their Canadian revenue to support Canadian content because it is discriminatory towards American companies.

The new rule from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission would change the rules of the Online Streaming Act, compelling streaming companies like Netflix and Disney to pay fifteen percent of their Canadian revenue. The percentage is up five percent from the initial amount.

The MPA says the decision will triple the cost of doing business in Canada, while also violating the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, a free trade agreement, between the U.S. and Canada. The association is urging the Canadian government to reconsider the rule.

“The Motion Picture Association strongly condemns the CRTC’s decision to impose unprecedented, unnecessary, and discriminatory investment obligations on American streaming services operating in Canada,” said MPA CEO Charles Rivkin.

The CRTC noted that the financial burden on private Canadian broadcasters is higher, at 25 percent of their revenue, a significant change from an initial 45 percent contribution. With the new rule, the regulator hopes to ease the financial burden on Canadian broadcasters, with revenue collected from streaming services supporting Canadian and Indigenous content.

No money has been claimed yet, as streaming companies challenge the rule in court, arguing that it violates CUSMA. The trade agreement does leave room for cultural industries. Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller said he is reviewing the change.