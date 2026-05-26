Great Plains Communications Snaps Up Fastwyre's Nebraska Operations

May 26, 2026 – A Midwestern fiber provider has agreed to acquire a rival's Nebraska operations, expanding its network across 26 communities in the state.

Great Plains Communications said May 19 it entered into a definitive agreement with fiber provider Fastwyre Broadband to acquire its Nebraska business.

Current Fastwyre customers in Nebraska will now join GPC's MEF-certified fiber network, which spans more than 20,000 miles, along with local call centers and technicians based in the communities they serve.

GPC said it will upgrade and integrate the newly acquired network, giving both residential and business customers access to fiber-driven services.

Todd Foje, chief executive officer of Great Plains Communications, said the acquisition strengthens the company’s position “in key markets” and builds on the company's 115-year history in Nebraska. “What continues to set us apart is the strength of our high-performing network and the dedication of our high-performing people,” he said.

Nick Wilkin, chief financial officer of Great Plains Communications, said the company's financial strength allowed it to pursue the acquisition while simultaneously funding network upgrades. More than two dozen Nebraska-based Fastwyre employees will join GPC following the close of the transaction, he said.

GPC said current Fastwyre customers will experience seamless continuity of service following the close of the deal, and the company will communicate proactively with customers to outline any process changes.

Fastwyre Nebraska customers are in the communities of Arlington, Basset, Belden, Bellevue, Blair, Carroll, Emerson, Fort Calhoun, Fremont, Herman, Homer, Kennard, Laurel, Lyons, Macy, Meadow Grove, Newport, Oakland, Osmond, Pender, Rosalie, Tekamah, Thurston, Walthill, Wayne and Winnebago.

GPC is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC and delivers services to more than 200 communities across Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, and Nebraska. Its fiber network reaches 13 states and is monitored by a 24-hour network operations center.

Alston & Bird advised GPC on the transaction The deal is subject to customary regulatory approvals.