Infrastructure

FCC Seeking Comment on AT&T’s California Preemption Request

Verizon and New York are also at odds on state jurisdiction over copper retirement.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
FCC Seeking Comment on AT&T’s California Preemption Request
Photo of AT&T COO Jeff McElfresh from the company

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 – Verizon and New York State are at odds on whether federal regulators have jurisdiction over the carrier’s request to retire copper service in the state.

At the same time, the Federal Communications Commission said Friday it was seeking comment on AT&T’s request that the agency preempt California’s carrier of last resort law, making it much easier for the company to turn off its vast legacy network in the state.

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Infrastructure FCC AT&T California New York Verizon CPUC NYPSC Jeff McElfresh

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