FCC Seeking Comment on AT&T’s California Preemption Request
Verizon and New York are also at odds on state jurisdiction over copper retirement.
Verizon and New York are also at odds on state jurisdiction over copper retirement.
The temporary ban gives time for city officials to review impact on local infrastructure.
The bill will ban hidden fees and surcharges, increasing price transparency.
The measure would lift state restrictions on international internet access.
T-Mobile also said ‘frontline employees remain an essential’ as it moves customer interactions to its T-Life app.