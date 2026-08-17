Supreme Court Denies Verizon Bid to Pursue Refund on FCC Fine
The wireless carriers are each seeking refunds on a combined $200 million in penalties
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 – The Supreme Court Monday denied Verizon’s request to pursue a $47 million refund in court.
The court issued a determination that it would not alter a June 4 decision in a way that Verizon said would have allowed it to recoup money it feels was tricked into paying by the Federal Communications Commission.
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