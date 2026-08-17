enforcement

Supreme Court Denies Verizon Bid to Pursue Refund on FCC Fine

The wireless carriers are each seeking refunds on a combined $200 million in penalties

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Supreme Court Denies Verizon Bid to Pursue Refund on FCC Fine
Photo of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts receiveing the Henry J. Friendly Medal in Washington in 2023 by Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 – The Supreme Court Monday denied Verizon’s request to pursue a $47 million refund in court.

The court issued a determination that it would not alter a June 4 decision in a way that Verizon said would have allowed it to recoup money it feels was tricked into paying by the Federal Communications Commission.

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