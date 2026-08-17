Broadband Breakfast on August 19, 2026 – 150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course

The course includes 35 lessons on America’s communications and information technology networks, broken into six modules.

Join BroadbandLive on Wednesday, August 19, to get a taste of Broadband Breakfast’s new online course, “150 Years of American Telecommunications.” The course, which launches on August 22, includes 35 lessons on America’s communications and information technology networks.

The course is broken into six modules:

A. An American Invention and an American Telecom Network

B. The New Deal for American Communications

C. Early Cable, Wireless and Satellite

D. The Internet

E. Internet Aftershocks

F. Broadband and AI

The course embodies the knowledge base that Broadband Breakfast brings from decades of reporting, analyzing and understanding the Internet and other forms of communications. The course begins with Alexander Graham Bell's 1876 telephone patent; turns to Herbert Hoover’s pivotal role in the rise of U.S. radio and television broadcasting; explains the transition from analog to digital cable, wireless and satellite; delves deeply into the technical and political origin of the Internet; pauses to consider the Internet’s aftershocks upon copyright, privacy, security, antitrust and society; and – better than any other publication – explains how today’s broadband networks are the necessary precursor to the age of artificial intelligence that is upon us.

Whether you are a Broadband Breakfast Club Paid Member, and free member of the Broadband Community, or simply an interested observer eager to learn, join Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, August 19, at 12 Noon ET, for a preview of “150 Years of American Telecommunications.”

Sign up for FREE for '150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course' Once you log in, click this link to watch the BroadbandLive program Subscribe Email sent! Check your inbox to complete your signup. Better Broadband, Better Lives

Panelists

Drew Clark (presenter), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.