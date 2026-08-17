Broadband Live

Broadband Breakfast on August 19, 2026 – 150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course

The course includes 35 lessons on America’s communications and information technology networks, broken into six modules.

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

2 min read
Broadband Breakfast on August 19, 2026 – 150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course

Join BroadbandLive on Wednesday, August 19, to get a taste of Broadband Breakfast’s new online course, “150 Years of American Telecommunications.” The course, which launches on August 22, includes 35 lessons on America’s communications and information technology networks.

The course is broken into six modules:

A. An American Invention and an American Telecom Network
B. The New Deal for American Communications
C. Early Cable, Wireless and Satellite
D. The Internet
E. Internet Aftershocks
F. Broadband and AI

The course embodies the knowledge base that Broadband Breakfast brings from decades of reporting, analyzing and understanding the Internet and other forms of communications. The course begins with Alexander Graham Bell's 1876 telephone patent; turns to Herbert Hoover’s pivotal role in the rise of U.S. radio and television broadcasting; explains the transition from analog to digital cable, wireless and satellite; delves deeply into the technical and political origin of the Internet; pauses to consider the Internet’s aftershocks upon copyright, privacy, security, antitrust and society; and – better than any other publication – explains how today’s broadband networks are the necessary precursor to the age of artificial intelligence that is upon us.

Whether you are a Broadband Breakfast Club Paid Member, and free member of the Broadband Community, or simply an interested observer eager to learn, join Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, August 19, at 12 Noon ET, for a preview of “150 Years of American Telecommunications.”

Panelists

  • Drew Clark (presenter), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
Broadband Live Broadband's Impact

Read more

Popular Tags

Supreme Court Denies Verizon Bid to Pursue Refund on FCC Fine FCC Broadband Breakfast on August 19, 2026 – 150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course Broadband's Impact Mark Vasconi: A Growing Reality Check for BEAD BEAD BEAD Weariness and AI Ambition Collide at Mountain Connect NTIA Wichita Internet Exchange Point Set to Begin Operations in Coming Weeks Infrastructure Supreme Court Denies Verizon Bid to Pursue Refund on FCC Fine AT&T