Impact of Supreme Court’s FCC Fine Ruling Still Unclear: Experts

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 – It’s still not entirely clear how the Federal Communications Commission’s enforcement process or priorities will change after a recent Supreme Court decision found its initial fines were not legally binding, experts said Thursday.

“Some of this is going to just take time to be clearer,” said Jeremy Marcus, an attorney at Lerman Senter and former deputy chief of the FCC’s enforcement bureau. “As it becomes clearer over time what’s important to the FCC, what sort of cases the DOJ is willing to pursue, that may affect the cases [the FCC] pursues.”