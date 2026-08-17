AST SpaceMobile Gets Green Light for Direct-to-Device Testing
The 30-day authorization covers non-commercial testing using up to 100 handsets.
Jericho Casper
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, August 17, 2026 – AST SpaceMobile has been granted temporary authority to test its satellite-to-smartphone connectivity solution.
The Federal Communications Commission granted the limited authority on Friday, as the two largest U.S. carriers, AT&T and Verizon, are betting on AST rather than Starlink to supplement their cellular service with satellite – where terrestrial networks don’t reach.
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