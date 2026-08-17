Satellite

AST SpaceMobile Gets Green Light for Direct-to-Device Testing

The 30-day authorization covers non-commercial testing using up to 100 handsets.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
AST SpaceMobile Gets Green Light for Direct-to-Device Testing
Rendering of AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites, designed to provide direct-to-cell 4G and 5G cellular broadband, from the company.

WASHINGTON, August 17, 2026 – AST SpaceMobile has been granted temporary authority to test its satellite-to-smartphone connectivity solution.

The Federal Communications Commission granted the limited authority on Friday, as the two largest U.S. carriers, AT&T and Verizon, are betting on AST rather than Starlink to supplement their cellular service with satellite – where terrestrial networks don’t reach.

CTA Image

Watch the online course preview!

See the Online Course Preview
CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
Satellite AST SpaceMobile FCC Grain Management T-Mobile SpaceX AT&T Verizon Spectrum

Read more

Popular Tags

AST SpaceMobile Gets Green Light for Direct-to-Device Testing FCC Broadband Breakfast on August 19, 2026 – 150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course Broadband's Impact Mark Vasconi: A Growing Reality Check for BEAD BEAD BEAD Weariness and AI Ambition Collide at Mountain Connect NTIA Wichita Internet Exchange Point Set to Begin Operations in Coming Weeks Infrastructure AST SpaceMobile Gets Green Light for Direct-to-Device Testing AT&T