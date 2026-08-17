FCC Agenda Targets November to Finalize Wireless Siting Rules

WASHINGTON, August 17, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is targeting Nov. 2 for new rules that would streamline local review of certain wireless infrastructure modifications.

The effective deadline was among planned regulatory actions detailed in the agency’s 2026 unified agenda . The FCC said the actions described in the agenda released Friday are those “currently planned” for the next 12 months and are subject to revision.

The agenda offers a window into the FCC’s planned regulatory and deregulatory actions, including rules that could have a significant economic impact on a substantial number of small entities.

Under a 1993 executive order, agencies are required to identify regulations they expect to develop or review over the coming year. The order expanded the 1980 Regulatory Flexibility Act, which requires agencies to identify rules that could have a significant economic impact on a substantial number of small entities.