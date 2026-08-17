Most E-Rate Funds Spent in Highest-Need Areas, Researcher Says
In fiscal year 2024, the program spent 62 percent of funding on broadband subscriptions and 35 percent on networking gear
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 – Most funds under the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program go to schools and libraries in lower income areas, a recent analysis found.
The program provides discounts on broadband and telecom services to schools and libraries, and spends about $2.5 billion annually. The program provides discounts to participants based on the percentage of students that are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch.
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