Schools, Libraries Fight to Preserve E-Rate in Major Battle at FCC

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 – A campaign to preserve the nation’s largest school and library broadband subsidy is intensifying.

Advocates have launched a coordinated effort to mobilize opposition to the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed changes to E-Rate, the $2.5 billion federal program that helps more than 100,000 schools and 11,000 libraries pay for broadband service. Supporters said the FCC’s proceeding, adopted June 25 , poses the most serious threat to the program in decades.