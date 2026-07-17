Schools, Libraries Fight to Preserve E-Rate in Major Battle at FCC
Advocates urge stakeholders to contact lawmakers as the Republican-led agency considers changes to the $2.5 billion broadband subsidy.
Jericho Casper
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 – A campaign to preserve the nation’s largest school and library broadband subsidy is intensifying.
Advocates have launched a coordinated effort to mobilize opposition to the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed changes to E-Rate, the $2.5 billion federal program that helps more than 100,000 schools and 11,000 libraries pay for broadband service. Supporters said the FCC’s proceeding, adopted June 25, poses the most serious threat to the program in decades.