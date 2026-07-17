FCC

Schools, Libraries Fight to Preserve E-Rate in Major Battle at FCC

Advocates urge stakeholders to contact lawmakers as the Republican-led agency considers changes to the $2.5 billion broadband subsidy.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
Schools, Libraries Fight to Preserve E-Rate in Major Battle at FCC
Photo of Lisa Varga, chief advocacy officer for the American Library Association.

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 – A campaign to preserve the nation’s largest school and library broadband subsidy is intensifying.

Advocates have launched a coordinated effort to mobilize opposition to the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed changes to E-Rate, the $2.5 billion federal program that helps more than 100,000 schools and 11,000 libraries pay for broadband service. Supporters said the FCC’s proceeding, adopted June 25, poses the most serious threat to the program in decades.

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FCC SHLB E-Rate Edward Markey Danny Vinik Joey Wender Lisa Varga Noelle Ellerson Ng ALA AASA, The School Superintendents Association Kristen Corra

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