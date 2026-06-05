Funding

FCC E-Rate Inquiry to Ask About Reducing Funding, Expanding School Internet Filters

The agency’s proposal on local permitting shot clocks would ask about extending them to 'commingled' telecom and broadband infrastructure.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
FCC E-Rate Inquiry to Ask About Reducing Funding, Expanding School Internet Filters
Photo of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a commissioner at the time, in 2021 by Wilfredo Lee/AP

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 – The public draft of a Federal Communications Commission inquiry into its $2.5 billion-per-year broadband subsidy for schools and libraries would ask commenters whether or not the program should see its funding reduced or sunset.

The program was set up in 1996 to address a lack of internet access in education centers, and the draft noted that in the decades since, most schools report having broadband and infrastructure has expanded widely. 

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