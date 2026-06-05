FCC E-Rate Inquiry to Ask About Reducing Funding, Expanding School Internet Filters
The agency’s proposal on local permitting shot clocks would ask about extending them to 'commingled' telecom and broadband infrastructure.
The agency’s proposal on local permitting shot clocks would ask about extending them to 'commingled' telecom and broadband infrastructure.
Expanding federal merger reporting requirements risk deterring the private investment needed to build out broadband infrastructure and close the digital divide.
Company hopes simplicity will help retain customers
The state was optimistic it would finalize a still-pending contract with Amazon, which refused its Nebraska award.
‘Louisiana's broadband work is about more than infrastructure alone,’ governor says.