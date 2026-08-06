Comcast Business is Deploying Private Wireless Network in Smartlink Headquarters

WASHINGTON, August 6, 2026 – Comcast Business, the commercial division of Comcast, is enhancing cellular coverage for office buildings through the creation of its private wireless network.

The company announced it is deploying a private wireless network in Smartlink’s company headquarters. Smartlink designs, builds and sustains wireless infrastructure for carriers and tower companies across the company.

The private wireless platform will merge carrier-grade neutral host cellular coverage with a dedicated Citizens Broadband Radio Service-based private wireless network. The network will offer enterprise-grade security, an adaptable network and a singular managed platform.

Office buildings traditionally are challenging to keep connected because of the way many buildings are designed. Comcast Senior Vice President of Wireless Partnerships and Development Justin Markle noted that offices have long faced the difficult challenge of choosing insufficient cellular coverage or making investments in multiple networks to achieve baseline connectivity.

“Private wireless and neutral host networking delivered through Comcast Business’s unified managed platform changes that equation. By combining carrier-grade cellular service and private wireless operations into a single, scalable solution, organizations can simplify connectivity and manage costs.” Markle explained in the Monday, Aug. 6 release .

Previously, organizations have addressed connectivity issues by deploying overlapping technologies, requiring separate management models and vendors. Comcast’s private wireless platform will create a new connectivity model that reduces the complexity and costs of building wireless infrastructure.

Smartlink’s choice of the private wireless plan marks Comcast Business’ expansion into the commercial office market and creates a model that other enterprises and commercial property owners can replicate.

“Like many building occupants, our Smartlink team struggled to find the right networking solution that could meet our growing connectivity needs,” Smartlink CEO Jason Campbell said in the release. “Comcast Business delivered a single solution that solves our coverage challenges and gives us a dedicated operational network, at a price point that made the decision an easy one.”

Comcast Business has also deployed similar networks to a variety of environments like universities, hotels and sports arenas.