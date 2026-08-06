Briefs

Broadband Engineering Consultants Launch Preconstruction Framework

The ICQ evaluation system will allow owners to review network design and capability gaps before construction.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Broadband Engineering Consultants Launch Preconstruction Framework
Photo of Big Bang Broadband CEO David Malfara, from the company.

August 6, 2026 – Biarri Networks and Big Broadband LLC are partnering together to establish a systematic broadband preconstruction evaluation framework.

The companies announced a joint evaluation on Thursday, Aug. 6, integrating Biarri Network’s advanced network quality with Big Bang Broadband’s Infrastructure Capability Qualification. 

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The ICQ evaluation system will help determine preconstruction capabilities for broadband before capital decisions are finalized. This includes investigating whether physical and optical infrastructure can support declared workloads, protection requirements, advanced technologies and higher-value services.

“ICQ is designed to help network owners turn fiber’s technical advantage into a business advantage,” Big Bang CEO David Malfara said in the Aug. 6 release. “A provider with a clear, evidence-based view of what its infrastructure can support can intentionally pursue protected services, resilient service tiers, demanding enterprise and institutional customers, advanced optical applications and new workloads.”

The ICQ system will provide owners with the opportunity to determine if the network is fit for purpose, evaluate potential element improvements and close capability gaps before construction. 

By implementing ICQ, network owners will be able to gain an idea of what the service is capable of before construction, allowing them to implement changes beforehand. This includes upgrades that would be costly to implement after construction, like changes to routes, cable sizes, fiber assignments, protection arrangements and optical arches.

Biarri Vice President of Telecom Engineering services John Tait explained, “The objective is to give service providers a clear view of what their fiber network will be capable of, what capabilities must be preserved and what the cost and benefit trade-offs are before it is built.”

Biarri Networks is a Denver, Co.-based telecommunications engineering company. Big Bang Broadband is a broadband engineering, policy, regulatory and strategic advisory company based in Orlando, Fla.

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Briefs Big Bang Broadband Biarri Networks David Malfara John Tait ICQ

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