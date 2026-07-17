Wireless

GOP Lawmakers Want FCC to Require Phone Unlocking

The agency has had an open rulemaking on the issue since 2024

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
GOP Lawmakers Want FCC to Require Phone Unlocking
Photo of Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., at a March news conference in Washington by Allison Robbert/AP

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 – A group of four Republican lawmakers wants the Federal Communications Commission to institute a phone unlocking mandate.

They wrote two letters to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Monday urging him to resolve the agency’s open rulemaking on the issue and set a deadline after which carriers would have to make phones usable on other networks.

CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
CTA Image

Learn about "Broadband and AI in the Next Congress" at the National Press Club on December 1, 2026

Broadband & AI in the Next Congress
Post tagged in
Wireless FCC Brendan Carr Verizon Nick LaLota Mark Alford Mark Amodei Scott Fitzgerald

Read more

Popular Tags

GOP Lawmakers Want FCC to Require Phone Unlocking FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Wisconsin Continues to Report $60 Million Gap in BEAD Funding BEAD BEAD Satellite Locations Could Drop 35-42%, Analysts Say NTIA States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact Infrastructure Telecom Experts Urge Congress to Act Against Copper Theft in Capitol Hill Summit AT&T