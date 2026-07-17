GOP Lawmakers Want FCC to Require Phone Unlocking
The agency has had an open rulemaking on the issue since 2024
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 – A group of four Republican lawmakers wants the Federal Communications Commission to institute a phone unlocking mandate.
They wrote two letters to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Monday urging him to resolve the agency’s open rulemaking on the issue and set a deadline after which carriers would have to make phones usable on other networks.
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