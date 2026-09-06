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Nvidia Confirms it Will Spend $13 Billion on Hugging Face AI Software Platform

CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the long-rumored sale in a Thursday blog post, and that Nvidia will keep Hugging Face as an open platform

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Nvidia Confirms it Will Spend $13 Billion on Hugging Face AI Software Platform
Photo of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, at a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2026 by Jeffrey McWhorter/AP

Sept. 6, 2026 (AP) – Chipmaker Nvidia is buying artificial intelligence software platform Hugging Face for $13 billion.

It’s the latest deal by the company, whose processors are integral to the AI boom, and highlights Nvidia's push to champion increasingly popular open-source AI models.

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