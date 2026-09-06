Nvidia Confirms it Will Spend $13 Billion on Hugging Face AI Software Platform
CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the long-rumored sale in a Thursday blog post, and that Nvidia will keep Hugging Face as an open platform
CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the long-rumored sale in a Thursday blog post, and that Nvidia will keep Hugging Face as an open platform
The country is positioning itself as Africa's main data hub, attracting global tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft.
State officials were glad to secure coverage for more locations but had mixed feelings about a new policy notice
SpaceX wants the agency to shutter its High Cost fund
Illinois was the final state approved under the federal government’s landmark broadband program. Michigan, Hawaii, Virginia and California are among many states now building.
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