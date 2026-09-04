More Non-Deployment Guidance Not Coming Soon, NTIA Says
State officials were glad to secure coverage for more locations but had mixed feelings about a new policy notice
State officials were glad to secure coverage for more locations but had mixed feelings about a new policy notice
SpaceX wants the agency to shutter its High Cost fund
What's working, where momentum is building, and how federal agencies, ISPs, and industry partners can strengthen support for tribal initiatives.
Illinois was the final state approved under the federal government’s landmark broadband program. Michigan, Hawaii, Virginia and California are among many states now building.
The U.S. Attorney, recently in President Trump’s doghouse for dropping vandalism charges in D.C., told a federal judge her court does not have jurisdiction to hear Disney’s injunction request.
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