BEAD

More Non-Deployment Guidance Not Coming Soon, NTIA Says

State officials were glad to secure coverage for more locations but had mixed feelings about a new policy notice

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
More Non-Deployment Guidance Not Coming Soon, NTIA Says
Photo of the Herbert C. Hoover Building, which houses NTIA, in 2020 from APK via Wikimedia Commons. Used with permission

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2026 – Additional non-deployment guidance isn’t coming right away, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Friday.

The agency said Thursday that some of the $21 billion remaining in the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program would be directed toward homes and businesses that still lacked service but were not marked as eligible for bidding last year.

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