BEAD

With all BEAD Plans Approved, States and Territories Set to Spend $18.2 Billion on Deployment

The program’s 3.79 million locations are set to 63 percent fiber and 22 percent satellite, based on NTIA-approved plans

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
With all BEAD Plans Approved, States and Territories Set to Spend $18.2 Billion on Deployment
Photo of NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth in Virginia on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, from Roth on Twitter

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2026 – With Illinois’s approval this week, the Commerce Department has cleared every state and territory’s spending plan under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

In all, the 56 approved plans show 3.79 million locations are set to be served by the program, and states and territories are planning to spend $18.19 billion on deployment projects.

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