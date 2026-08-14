BEAD

States Can’t Unilaterally Alter BEAD Contracts, NTIA Says

The agency asked states to reduce satellite awards, but some had already signed their agreements

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
States Can’t Unilaterally Alter BEAD Contracts, NTIA Says
Photo of the Commerce Department's Herbert C. Hoover Building in Washington, by Ken Lund, used with permission

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2026 – States can’t unilaterally alter contracts they signed with ISPs under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, federal regulators told broadband offices.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration asked states last month to reduce the awards they made to satellite broadband providers, citing new data showing either already existing terrestrial deployments or misclassified buildings.

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