States Can’t Unilaterally Alter BEAD Contracts, NTIA Says
The agency asked states to reduce satellite awards, but some had already signed their agreements
The agency asked states to reduce satellite awards, but some had already signed their agreements
National wireless carriers and cable operators are leaning into convergence
Claremont, N.C., will get the bulk of the investment spanning facilities in three states.
An FCC filing shows the Nebraska carrier will shut down all services by Sept. 30 after wholesale partners cut off access, leaving 3,756 customers with only weeks to transition.
The agency adopted settlement agreements between the companies and consumer advocates with few additional conditions