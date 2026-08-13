Data Center

Texas Governor Halts Data Center Grid Connections Pending Audit

The data center interconnection freeze is separate from the state's halting the disbursements of billions in broadband funding.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

4 min read
Texas Governor Halts Data Center Grid Connections Pending Audit
Photo of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

August 13, 2026 – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has ordered the state’s electric grid regulators to conduct a sweeping audit of every data center project seeking to connect to the Texas grid.

The governor’s order halts new interconnections until the review is complete and raises uncertainty for a wave of artificial intelligence driven data center construction already underway in the state. More than 1,800 projects are currently seeking grid connections.

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The state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, is currently evaluating more than 474 gigawatts of requests to connect to the Texas grid, and roughly 90 percent of that demand comes from data centers, the governor’s office said. 

That figure dwarfs the state’s current capacity. Texas set a record for hourly peak demand of 91 gigawatts on July 22, breaking the previous record of 85.5 GW.

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Data Center Texas Electric Reliability Council of Texas Public Utility Commission of Texas Greg Abbott Bryant Clayton Texas Broadband Development Office BEAD

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