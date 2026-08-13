With House Effort Stalled, NCTA Presses Senate on Broadband Permitting
Cable group asks Senate committee leaders to include broadband reforms in any permitting package.
Jericho Casper
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, August 13, 2026 – Cable industry trade group NCTA is asking the Senate to succeed where the House hasn’t yet.
In a letter Friday, NCTA President and CEO Cory Gardner urged the leaders of two key Senate committees to include broadband-specific provisions in any permitting legislation moving through Congress.
Post tagged in
permitting NCTA Cory Gardner Jonathan Spalter Shelley Moore Capito Sheldon Whitehouse Mike Lee Martin Heinrich Ted Cruz Maria Cantwell USTelecom BLM USDA Army Corps of Engineers DoT BEAD American Broadband Deployment Act House Energy and Commerce Senate Commerce Committee House Communications and Technology Subcommittee