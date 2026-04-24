Local Orgs Happy to See Broadband Permitting Bill Stalled

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 – Local organizations were pleased to see a broadband permitting bill pulled from consideration on the House floor earlier this week.

The House Rules Committee postponed Monday its consideration of the American Broadband Deployment Act, preventing it from being brought for a vote by the full House.

The bill, led by Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., was strongly supported by broadband industry groups and just as fiercely opposed by local governments who saw it as reducing their authority to review projects. The National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA), which represents state and local telecom regulators, was glad to see its efforts generate enough opposition to stall the bill’s progress for now.

“Local government isn't partisan, and I think the reaction to this bill by some in Congress shows that,” Mike Lynch, the group’s legislative director, said in an email. “We're grateful that so many people back in home districts were able to reach out to their Member of Congress to oppose H.R. 2289 and, in turn, that Members listened.”

The bill cleared the House Commerce Committee by a 26-24 margin along party lines in December, with Democrats opposed and Republicans in favor. The GOP has a 5-vote majority in the House, meaning just a few Republicans siding with Democrats in opposition would be enough to block the bill. A similar package of legislation cleared the same committee last Congress but never made it before the full House.

The New Jersey League of Municipalities cautioned members Wednesday that “while outreach from several national local government organizations, as well as State Leagues, including New Jersey, led to the removal from the Rules Committee agenda this week, it may be considered in the future.”

Rep. Julie Fedorchak, R-N.D., a former utility regulator and supporter of the bill, said at a Punchbowl News event Tuesday she was optimistic a version of the bill would still move forward at some point

“I regret that that happened, that they didn’t feel like they were part of the conversation,” she said of local government groups. “But I think that is definitely fixable.”

“We just need to listen, acknowledge what their concerns are,” she said. “I think there were a lot fewer problems, in terms of taking away their jurisdiction, than they think.”

The legislation would put shot clocks on local reviews of broadband projects and cap certain permitting fees. Broadband industry groups have said those measures are necessary measures to ensure builds don’t get held up by months of administrative delay.

The industry is also supportive of a Federal Communications Commission inquiry into which state and local permitting rules it should use its preemption power to axe. Companies are also asking for shot clocks and fee caps there.

Carter’s office did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the House Rules Committee.