broadcast television

NAB Forms Company to Launch Broadcast Positioning Service

Trade group says the service would complement GPS while improving security

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Lincoln Patience

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NAB Forms Company to Launch Broadcast Positioning Service
Photo of Merkhet CEO Sam Matheny at the National Association of Broadcasters annual conference in April 2026.

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 — Providers of free TV are looking at a new line of business: Providing competition to the Global Positioning System (GPS) that beams mapping data to hundreds of millions of iPhone and Android devices. 

The National Association of Broadcasters announced the launch of Merkhet Solutions, a company developing a terrestrial positioning system beamed from hundreds of TV station towers across the country. 

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broadcast television National Association of Broadcasters GPS Merkhet Solutions Curtis LeGeyt sam matheny PNT Energy and Commerce Committee Warren Communications News Dominion Energy Congress

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