NAB Forms Company to Launch Broadcast Positioning Service
Trade group says the service would complement GPS while improving security
Lincoln Patience
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 — Providers of free TV are looking at a new line of business: Providing competition to the Global Positioning System (GPS) that beams mapping data to hundreds of millions of iPhone and Android devices.
The National Association of Broadcasters announced the launch of Merkhet Solutions, a company developing a terrestrial positioning system beamed from hundreds of TV station towers across the country.