Telecom Industry Opposes FCC Proposal to Onshore Call Centers
Industry, labor, and business groups urge FCC to reject the proposal.
Jericho Casper
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – Telecommunications industry groups are urging the Federal Communications Commission to decline a proposal to restrict foreign call centers.
In comments filed Tuesday, industry groups CTIA, NCTA, USTelecom, ACA Connects, and the Competitive Carriers Association said the agency lacks legal authority to impose the requirements and that the rules would not deliver their intended consumer benefits.
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